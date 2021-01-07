'Many' mob members from Capitol rioting will be prosecuted: Cuccinelli

Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said Thursday he believed "many" of the mob members who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday will be brought to justice.

"I think many of the [mob] will [be held accountable], yes," he told "America's Newsroom." "There are limits on our ability to identify folks, but to the extent we can, I presume folks will be prosecuted; that ultimately comes to the prosecutors. We at the Department of Homeland Security have urged prosecutors all across the country, state and federal, to take every single one of these cases. Because until you do, until we have agreement left and right, that violence is never allowable, ever allowable, then it's going to continue."

Washington, D.C., is reeling after rioters supporting President Trump's unsubstantiated claims of mass election fraud breached the Capitol, smashed windows, and forced lawmakers to evacuate during the certification process for President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. One woman who was part of the mob was shot and killed by police during the mayhem, and the fallout for Trump has been swift, with bipartisan condemnations of him for stoking the mob at the Capitol, and several high-profile resignations in his administration.

He has since called for peace and pledged an "orderly transition," although he continued to insist the election was stolen.

KEN CUCCINELLI: We've been dealing with violence like this for six months, and to see it here in the capital is all the worse. It's not acceptable anywhere by anyone, and that was the message we were sending yesterday ... We're building fencing around the Capitol today and tomorrow I expect that to be done. We will have a secure inauguration ... America can be very confident that you won't see a repeat of this kind of behavior.

It was infuriating. From a public safety standpoint, which is how we approach it at DHS, this was something we never want to see, no matter who it is, and fully support the FBI and will support them with all of our efforts to bring folks to justice who were involved.

America can be very confident that the inauguration will be very safe. The Secret Service has been planning for it for months ... You can fully expect all the lessons of yesterday to be absorbed and deployed ... I expect that this is going to be a one-time event. It's been learned from. We'd rather not learn the hard way like this.