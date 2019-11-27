Man strips in Senate office building, arrested for indecent exposure

A man stripped and exposed himself in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday, Fox News has learned -- an incident that occurred on a bizarre day in Washington that began with a security scare over a suspected airspace violation.

The man was arrested for indecent exposure after the afternoon incident.

“At approximately 4 p.m. on November 26, 2019, U.S. Capitol Police observed a Suspect in a hallway of the Russell Senate Office Building removing articles of his clothing," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. "When the officer made contact with the Suspect, he removed his underclothes, exposing his genitals. The Suspect was placed under arrest and charged with Indecent Exposure.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Russell building sits just northeast of the Capitol grounds, across Constitution Avenue. It is one of several office buildings surrounding the Capitol to provide extra space for members of Congress and their staff.

The incident occurred hours after the morning security scare, during which a lockdown was triggered after a suspected aircraft was thought to violate restricted airspace.

But Fox News is now told officials may have to go back and review the radar to determine what exactly prompted the scare, with sources saying they got "mixed signals at best" as to what the potential aircraft could have been.

“We don’t know what the hell it was,” one security source told Fox News. Officials said the alert could have been sparked by birds, a drone, or possibly a “weather anomaly.”

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.