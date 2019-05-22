Man in 'border wall suit' tells story of meeting Trump: 'He's not like any other politician'

A man who wore a "border wall suit" to President Trump's Pennsylvania rally said getting to meet the president was like an "out-of-body experience" and he never expected it to happen.

Trump had some fun during his rally in Montoursville Monday night when he spotted Blake Marnell wearing a brown suit and tie with a brick wall pattern and a Make America Great again hat.

The president pointed to Marnell as he was boasting about 500 miles of wall that will be built by the end of next year, which prompted the signature "Build the wall" chant.

Marnell said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that when he traveled to the rally with the unique garb, he was hoping the president would see him in the crowd and maybe give him a "thumbs-up" sign.

"Can we get him up here?" Trump asked. "Get him up here! Look at this guy!"

The crowd cheered as Marnell appeared on stage and shook the president's hand.

"Now we know who he's voting for," Trump joked.

Marnell said "it was like an out-body-experience" and he told Trump that he is from San Diego and "we need the wall."

"It was just like greeting an old friend you've known for a long time. I couldn't see that happening in any other country in the world," he said, adding that the episode shows how Trump "connects with people."

"He's so genuine. He's not like any other politician and that's a huge part of why he's in office."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.