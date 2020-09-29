Major pro-Biden group launches new ads targeting Trump in key battlegrounds

A leading outside group backing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is starting a new $4 million ad blitz this week criticizing President Trump in key general election battleground states.

American Bridge 21st Century announced on Tuesday that they’ll run TV and radio spots in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and digital ads will soon to follow. The aim is to weaken the president’s support among seniors, veterans, and small-town, rural voters, who are a key part of Trump’s base.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AS BIDEN AND TRUMP FACE OFF IN THEIR FIRST DEBATE

The ads, which were shared first with Fox News, spotlight Lori, a Wisconsin voter who supported Trump four years ago.

“In 2016, I voted for Donald Trump. I thought maybe this will be better. But where do you start with all the lies,” Lori says to camera in one the commercials.

Pointing to the president’s comments on the coronavirus pandemic, she charges in the ad “when he said it will magically go away, he was lying and he knew it ... He’s been lying from day one.”

And Lori emphasizes that “I absolutely trust Joe Biden to tell the truth."

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin had been carried by Democrats for a quarter-century in presidential campaigns, but Trump narrowly won all three states in 2016, which helped him win the White House.

American Bridge, which has served as the leading pro-Democrat opposition research shop for nearly a decade, has spent roughly $40 million to run ads on behalf of Biden this year.