Madison Cawthorn delivers pizzas to National Guard troops in parking garage, vows they 'deserve respect''

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is vowing that America's troops "deserve to be treated with honor, dignity, and respect" following reports of shabby treatment of National Guard forces stationed in the U.S. Capitol.

The freshman congressman from North Carolina tweeted a video of himself delivering pizzas to the troops in a D.C. parking garage late Thursday night.

"The men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our liberties deserve to be treated with honor, dignity, and respect. We rest easy at night knowing that they stand guard at the door of Democracy," Cawthorn told Fox News in a statement Friday.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE:

NATIONAL GUARD BREAK TIME IN CAPITOL-AREA PARKING GARAGE HAS LAWMAKERS FUMING

"No soldier ought to be treated as expendable, or used as a political prop to be cast aside when the cameras leave the room," he continued. "Last night, I heard that our National Guard troops had been relegated to the underbelly of the peoples’ house. I instantly called my staff, ordered as many pizzas as we could carry, and we headed out to thank them for their service."

In the video, Cawthorn is heard calling for the troops’ attention.

"Hey guys, my name is Madison Cawthorn, I heard they kicked your a---s down here so we brought some pizza if anybody wants any," he says, drawing applause from the troops.

He then is seen handing out pies.

"I appreciate it, man," one soldier is hearing telling Cawthorn.

Thousands of National Guard troops from several states had deployed to the U.S. Capitol to protect Wednesday's inauguration of President Biden against threats of violence following the Jan. 6 riot.

Photos of Guard members sleeping on the marble floors of the Capitol quickly went viral -- until they later received cots. Then on Thursday came another insult: According to reports, the Guard members were abruptly told to take their break time inside a parking garage instead of inside the Capitol.

NATIONAL GUARD SAYS THERE WERE 'NO CONFRONTATIONS' WITH PROTESTERS DURING BIDEN INAUGURATION

The Guardsmen, who had been resting inside the Capitol between 12-hour shifts, were moved to a nearby parking garage, where photos obtained by Politico and other outlets showed members crowded together on the ground -- some resting their heads against cement pillars.

One Guardsman told Politico that on the day of the inauguration dozens of lawmakers had taken photos with them, shook their hands and thanked them for their service. He added, "Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Politico reported the unit that had been using space in the Dirksen Senate Office building was asked to move to the garage by the Capitol Police.

The troops have since been moved out of the garage.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.