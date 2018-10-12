Louisiana Sen. Cassidy confronts anti-Kavanaugh protesters: 'I know your parents are using you as tools'

An anti-Kavanaugh protester who brought her children to confront Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., this week on Capitol Hill ended up receiving a talking-to of her own from the senator.

"Senator Cassidy, can you please apologize to my children for ruining their futures?" the protester called out to Cassidy in a video uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday.

Her question was an apparent reference to the uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations against now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh was confirmed last week by a narrow 50-48 Senate vote.

"Hey, guess what?" Cassidy immediately replied after removing his earphones and turning to two young children sitting in the Capitol hallway. "I know your parents are using you as tools. In the future, if somebody makes an allegation against you, and there's no proof for it, you'll be OK."

"What about black men, if you're going to use that analogy?" one protester called out.

"Shame on you, for not believing women and for ruining my daughters' lives," another said as Cassidy headed to a nearby elevator. (A demonstrator incorrectly suggested he was going to a bathroom).

The Daily Caller identified the anti-Kavanaugh protester who brought her children as Alethea Torrellas Shapiro. In Twitter and Facebook posts over the past several weeks, Shapiro documented her efforts to protest now-Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

"Being in Collins office for that long hour was like watching the most torturous depressing rose ceremony ever," she wrote on Monday, referring to Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins' lengthy speech on the Senate floor justifying her vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

WATCH: SUSAN COLLINS SAYS SHE VERY NEARLY OPPOSED KAVANAUGH AFTER WATCHING CHRISTINE FORD'S TESTIMONY

In a Facebook post on Monday, Shapiro described her intention to bring her children to "birddog" in the Senate hallways and basement to protest the "horrible atrocious men" there.

The confrontation wasn't Cassidy's first run-in with anti-Kavanaugh protesters. Earlier this month, Cassidy was videotaped asking a protester if she would like the life of her husband or son destroyed by an "uncorroborated" charge.

While once-pervasive anti-Kavanaugh demonstrations in the halls of Capitol Hill have subsided in the days since the new justice's confirmation, as senators return home to their constituents, top Republicans say so-called leftist "mob tactics" will become a hallmark of this election cycle.

Liberal protesters – egged on by Democratic politicians – have openly embraced a more confrontational and aggressive approach, banging on the doors of the Supreme Court, confronting lawmakers outside their offices and chasing GOP officials and their wives out of restaurants.

“We saw the lack of civility and the angry mobs even before the comments from Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder, so we fully expect leftwing activists will continue to harass members of Congress up through election day," a senior Republican aide told Fox News.

WATCH: RAND PAUL WARNS OF DANGER IN D.C.: 'I FEAR SOMEBODY'S GOING TO BE ASSASSINATED'

"The radical Democrats have turned into an angry mob," President Trump said at one of many recent campaign-style rallies, a message he's repeated over and over. The Republican National Committee released a video Thursday calling the left “an unhinged mob,” showing recent comments from Democrats encouraging protests.

"There is going to be an assassination if this doesn't ratchet down," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "Fox & Friends this week." Paul was one of the senators on the baseball field when a leftist gunman opened fire last year, nearly killing House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and wounding two others.

"The other side needs to really calm the rhetoric down," he said.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.