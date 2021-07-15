Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Los Angeles County reimposing indoor mask requirement

The city in recent weeks has had an alarming number of new COVID-19 cases.

By Keith Koffler , Louis Casiano | Fox News
Los Angeles County is reviving a requirement that masks be worn indoors, regardless of one's vaccination status, according to multiple reports.

The requirement will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on July 17.  Some exceptions will apply.

"We’re not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something will be too late, given what we’re seeing," L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a virtual briefing with reporters. 

Davis said the order would be published in its entirety no later than Friday on the county's COVID-19 information website. 

The announcement came one month to the day after California dropped its statewide mask mandate for vaccinated people. 

In recent days, the county has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, with reports of COVID-19 related hospitalizations on the rise.

"We took a chance in terms of lifting the physical distancing requirements as well as the capacity limits. We changed the masking at the time. We felt it was reasonable to do given the level of community transmission that we had at that moment," Davis said. "But this is not the same situation. We’re in a very different situation. This is not the same as what it was June 15."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

