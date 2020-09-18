Expand / Collapse search
Long lines at Virginia polling stations as early voting gets underway

Early in-person voting now underway in half a dozen states

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Early in-person voting for the 2020 general election kicked off on Friday in Virginia — and long lines of voters waiting to cast a ballot quickly materialized in some polling locations.

County election officials in Arlington, Va., reported on Twitter that 200 people cast ballots in the first hour after polls opened at 8 a.m EDT. There were similar reports coming out of neighboring Fairfax County, as well as in Richmond, the state capital, and Henrico County seat.

Early in-person voting in Virginia runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. The commonwealth is one of roughly a half-dozen states that allows voting 45 days before Election Day.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia took to Twitter to urge his state’s voters to begin casting a ballot.

“My ballot is in — and if you are registered in Virginia, you can start voting TODAY. Whether you vote absentee by mail, on #ElectionDay, or early and in person like I did, Virginians can be confident their vote is secure and will be counted."

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 
