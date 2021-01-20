Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Inauguration
Published

Lone man seen kneeling at Beau Biden’s grave during inauguration

The unidentified mourner, who appears to be wearing a police uniform, was snapped on one knee with his head bowed

New York Post
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

A lone man in uniform knelt at the grave of Beau Biden in Delaware on Wednesday — as Joe Biden was being sworn in as the 46th president.

The unidentified mourner, who appears to be wearing a police uniform, was snapped on one knee with his head bowed before the grave, a photograph posted on Twitter shows.

"Poignant moment," the caption reads. "While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau."

BIDEN, 78, BECOMES OLDEST PRESIDENT IN AMERICAN HISTORY

Chris Wallace: Biden speech was the 'best inaugural address I've ever heard'Video

During a pre-inauguration speech Tuesday, Joe Biden teared up as he honored his late son, who died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret," said Biden, 78. "He’s not here, because we should be introducing him as president."

2020 Presidential Election