London mayor Sadiq Khan rips Trump for managing Hurricane Dorian emergency response while 'out on the golf course'



The mayor of London renewed his public feud with President Trump over the weekend by mocking the president for canceling a trip to Poland to commemorate the start of World War II only to deal with emergency response to Hurricane Dorian from the golf course.

CONTINUING COVERAGE OF HURRICANE DORIAN ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL



London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who traveled to Poland over the weekend for a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II, told Politico in an interview Sunday that Trump couldn’t attend because he was “clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course.”



TRUMP RIPS INTO BRITISH LEFT-WING CRITICS KHAN, CORBYN IN PRESS CONFERENCE



Khan, who is London’s first Muslim mayor, also slammed Trump for disseminating messages he perceives as racist on his Twitter page. Trump and Khan first butt heads in 2016 when Trump floated the idea of banning Muslims from certain countries from traveling to the U.S.

“These people have been inspired by mainstream politicians who subscribe to their point of view,” Khan told Politico. Trump “is a guy who amplifies racist tweets; amplifies the tweets of fascists; says things that are deeply objectionable. If I don’t stand up and call that out I think I’m doing a disservice to Londoners who chose me as their mayor.”



Trump announced Thursday in the White House rose garden that he was canceling his planned trip to Warsaw and instead would send Vice President Mike Pence so he could stay in the United States to monitor the strengthening Hurricane Dorian.



Trump on Saturday left the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland—where he and experts were monitoring the Category 4 hurricane. He traveled by helicopter to his private Virginia golf club for several hours. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump traveled with a FEMA official and that he was being briefed “every hour.”



Trump and Khan last traded jabs in June during the president’s visit to the United Kingdom. Trump labeled Khan a “stone cold loser” when he first arrived to London. Khan responded by telling BBC that the president's insults reminded him of "the sort of thing an 11-year-old would do."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



At a London press conference with outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump also accused Khan of doing a poor job as mayor by failing to address crime and “a lot of problems” within his city. He criticized Khan and other left-wing activists for protesting his visit to the country amid Brexit negotiations.



"I don't think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom," Trump told reporters of Khan. "He's a negative force, not a positive force."



Fox News' Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.