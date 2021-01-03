Loeffler's warning before Georgia runoffs: 'We won't get a second chance'

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., warned that Democratic victories in her state's runoff elections will mean a radical agenda that will drastically change life in the U.S.

Both Georgia Senate seats – and control of the chamber – will be up for grabs on Tuesday as Loeffler faces challenger Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., takes on Jon Ossoff. With Democrats already having control of the House and the White House after November's election, Loeffler told "Fox News Sunday" that Democratic victories this week would result in drastic changes in Washington.

"It's a choice, it's a stark contrast between the freedoms — our way of life here in Georgia — or socialism, government control. We know the agenda of the left because Chuck Schumer told us he was going to take Georgia and then change America. And we know that radical agenda is not just high taxes, open borders, defunding the police, government-run health care, but he has radical candidates in this race, his agents of change."

One of those "agents of change," Loeffler claimed, is her opponent Warnock, who she said did not represent her state's values and who would "fundamentally change this country."