Liz Cheney: Strzok-Page texts sound ‘like a coup,’ could be ‘treason’

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, said in an interview that aired Sunday that text messages between former FBI investigators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page “sound an awful lot like a coup” and could even be treason.

“I think what is really crucially important to remember here is that you had Strzok and Page who were in charge of launching this investigation and they were saying things like, 'We must stop this president, we need an insurance policy against this president,'” she said on ABC News' “This Week.”

"In my view when you have people that are in the highest echelons of the law enforcement of this nation saying things like that, that sounds an awful lot like a coup -- and it could well be treason and I think we need to know more,” she said.

Cheney was referring to the anti-Trump texts uncovered last year by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Both Strzok and Page were involved in the FBI’s initial counterintelligence investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 election, and later served on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

In an August 2016 text message exchange, they talked about Trump’s chance of being elected president.

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page texted Strzok.

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

In another text the two talked of an “insurance policy” against the election of then-candidate Trump. Page essentially confirmed in an interview with lawmakers that this referred to the Russia investigation.

She also explained that officials were proceeding with caution, concerned about the implications of the case while not wanting to go at "total breakneck speed" and risk burning sources as they presumed Trump wouldn't be elected anyway.

Horowitz, who was investigating the bureau’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state, is now investigating alleged surveillance abuses during the 2016 campaign.

Trump on Thursday issued a memo giving Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify any documents related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

“We want to be very transparent, so as you know, I declassified everything,” Trump told reporters Friday. “We are exposing everything.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.