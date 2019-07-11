Liz Cheney: Pelosi-AOC dispute indicates 'unraveling' of the Democratic Party

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's latest disagreement is indicative of the Democratic Party's drastic shift to the left, according to Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Ocasio-Cortez's claim she and other freshman progressives are being "singled out" as "newly-elected women of color" shows Rep. Pelosi's, D-Calif. attempts to quell dissent within her ranks is not working, Cheney claimed Thursday on "The Story."

"I think what you're watching is really the unraveling of the Democratic Party as we've known it in the past," she said.

"You have a situation where you have this very radical wing of the House Democrats, and the Speaker has attempted many times to keep everybody under control by, in the past, moving very far left.

"You see now that's not working for her."

The House Republican Conference chairwoman added she believed Democrats have, "become a party of socialists."

"They are advocating this far-left set of positions," she said.

In that regard, Cheney claimed Pelosi recognizes far-left policy proposals are not within the mainstream of American politics and could pose an electoral problem for her party.

"She's in a very difficult situation," she said.

"She's dealing with a situation where she's being dragged very far to the radical left fringe."

Cheney also claimed Republicans do not invoke race or ethnicity when engaging in a dispute among their ranks.

"We all have an obligation and responsibility to our constituents... to make arguments... based on substance," she said.

Earlier Thursday, Pelosi stood her ground in response to Ocasio-Cortez claiming the speaker has been disrespectful to several minority lawmakers, saying she has the backing of her caucus and defending her handling of the rabble-rousing freshman 'squad' the Bronx Democrat leads.

Notably, Pelosi all but confirmed that a warning she delivered to rank-and-file lawmakers a day earlier about using social media for attacks on fellow Democrats was prompted by Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff.

Asked about her ongoing spat with the New York lawmaker, Pelosi acknowledged how she recently addressed -- “at the request of my members” -- an “offensive tweet that came out of one of the member's offices” that compared centrist Democrats to segregationists. That tweet was authored and then deleted by Ocasio-Cortez’ chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti.

“Our members took offense at that,” Pelosi said, claiming her comments received a positive response.

