Liz Cheney calls Kamala Harris a 'radical,' says her voting record is to the left of Bernie Sanders

Sen. Kamala Harris being picked as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate was “surprising,” said Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday, emphasizing the California Democrat's voting record in the Senate.

“Joe Biden has really been trying to portray himself as the moderate in this race, as somebody who is centrist, and in one fell swoop here he has put somebody on the ticket whose voting record in the Senate is to the left of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren,” Cheney, R-Wyo., told “America’s Newsroom.”

“The American people are going to look at the substance of this. They’re going to look at what she stood for in the past, they’re going to look at what she said during the primary election.”

BIDEN AND HARRIS CAMPAIGNS ENGAGE IN NASTY TWITTER FEUD OVER BUSING

After much anticipation, Joe Biden announced Tuesday his vice presidential pick would be Harris, the senator from California and his former opponent in the presidential primary.

Harris, a former prosecutor whose most high-profile moment on the presidential campaign trail came during a summer debate when she dissected Biden on his past stances on busing students to desegregate schools, may have the take-no-prisoners attitude Democrats want to square off against the Trump-Pence ticket.

Cheney said Harris is a “radical liberal” who supported “$32 trillion in funding for 'Medicare-for-all' health care coverage.”

“If you look at her record at all in California, she did, in fact, essentially ban gun sales with executive action and she threatened during the primaries to do the same thing if she were elected here,” Cheney said.

“I do think the American people are going to take a look at this record and realize she is very much a radical liberal.”

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.