Liz Cheney slams John Kerry's DNC remarks: Surprising to see Dems 'highlight so many failed leaders'

Kerry is an example of the 'failed past' and 'disastrous' approach to US adversaries, she says

Joshua Nelson
By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
Rep. Cheney: If the Democrats prevail we will not have an economic recoveryVideo

Rep. Cheney: If the Democrats prevail we will not have an economic recovery

Democrats take on Trump's foreign policy, economy; Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney reacts to DNC talking points.

It is surprising that the Democratic National Convention highlighted “so many failed leaders,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said on Wednesday, pushing back on former Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech that touted the Obama administration’s foreign policy achievements.

“John Kerry was the architect of the Iran deal, the Iran deal which had absolutely no verification mechanisms in it, which gave the Iranians a pathway toward a nuclear weapon,” Cheney told “Fox & Friends.”

DNC CONVENTION SPEAKERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT JOHN KERRY

Kerry appeared Tuesday evening at the DNC to voice his support for presidential nominee Joe Biden in a fiery address that mocked Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

“When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission it’s a blooper real,” Kerry said Tuesday night. “He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at."

Kerry served during the Obama administration as secretary of state and, during his time as a U.S. senator for Massachusettes from 1985-2013, he served as the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee from 2009-2013.

And foreign policy is where he hit Trump hard Tuesday night, citing Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Russian interference in the 2016 election and to confront Russian President Valdimir Putin on the bounties placed on U.S. soldiers.

“Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections and now he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops,” Kerry said.

John Kerry: As president, Joe Biden will stand up for our troopsVideo

Cheney said Kerry traveled around the world effectively acting as the "head of the Chamber of Commerce for the mullahs in Iran," trying to help the country with foreign investment.

“What President Trump has done is absolutely the opposite, he has said we’re not going to be part of a deal that gives us false comfort and gives the mullahs a pathway to a bomb. We’re going to impose strict sanctions, we’re going to have a maximum pressure campaign.”

Cheney said Kerry is an example of the “failed past" and a "disastrous" approach to America's adversaries.

“I am, frankly, pretty surprised that the Democrats have chosen to highlight so many failed leaders of the past at their convention this week,” Cheney concluded.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson, is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.
