Liz Cheney chosen as Jan. 6 committee vice chair

Former House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney on Thursday was appointed to serve as the vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, vowing to "assure" the panel conducts a "non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation."

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., tapped Cheney, R-Wyo., who he said has "demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people."

"Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort," Thompson said.

The move comes as Republicans have criticized the panel and its investigation as purely partisan.

In a statement, Cheney said that "every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day."

"I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal. We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th," Cheney said. "We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete."

Thompson added that it is "important" that the committee's leadership "reflect the bipartisan effort we are engaged in."

"I’m pleased that Ms. Cheney has agreed to serve as the select committee’s Vice Chair," Thompson said. "We are fortunate to have a partner of such strength and courage, and I look forward to continuing our work together as we uncover the facts, tell the American people the full story of January 6th, and ensure that nothing like that day ever happens again."

House Republicans voted to remove Cheney from leadership in May after she remained steadfast in her opposition to former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him – putting her at odds with other House Republicans who wanted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and unite the party to win in the 2022 midterms. Cheney was removed by a voice vote and replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

The committee is charged with investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and issuing a final report with recommendations for corrective measures. There's no timetable for the work to be completed, meaning the committee could keep the Jan. 6 attack in the headlines well into the 2022 midterm election year.