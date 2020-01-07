Liz Cheney calls Nancy Pelosi an 'embarrassment' after speaker spotted at party following missile fire on US troops in Iraq

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “embarrassment” Tuesday evening after Pelosi reportedly attended a Washington restaurant opening following Iran's missile fire against U.S. troops in Iraq.

“Speaker Pelosi is an embarrassment and unfit for office,” Cheney wrote as she retweetd a photo posted online purportedly showing the speaker at the restaurant in Washington's Navy Yard neighborhood.

“Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq,” Pelosi had tweeted earlier, before she was photographed at Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare restaurant. “We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war.”

Washingtonian food editor Anna Spiegel, who took the photo of Pelosi at the restaurant opening, later tweeted that the speaker was at the event for only about 10 minutes.

Iran took credit for the missile launches, claiming they were in retaliation for the President Trump-ordered airstrike at Baghdad International Airport early Friday morning that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

A few hours after the Iranian attack in Iraq, Trump tweeted “All is well!," and said he planned to make a further statement Wednesday morning.

“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq,” he tweeted. “Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”