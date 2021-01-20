Liz Cheney gets 2022 primary challenger after Trump impeachment vote

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., one of the top Republicans in the House of Representatives, has a primary challenger for the 2022 election after voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard threw his hat in the ring, according to a statement of candidacy filed Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. Bouchard has represented District 6 of Wyoming since 2017, according to Ballotpedia.

"I expect Never Trumpers to do this stuff. But Cheney should be run out of town, and back to Virginia for joining the blame game!" Bouchard wrote on Facebook in January after Cheney's impeachment vote.

Cheney has represented Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District since 2017.

The Wyoming GOP condemned Cheney earlier in January for voting with nine other House Republicans to impeach Trump on charges of "incitement of an insurrection."

"By announcing her decision to vote for impeachment Representative Cheney denied President Trump due process; she judged the 'evidence' before it was presented and refused to listen to the arguments made," the Wyoming GOP said in a statement last week.

An online petition to recall Cheney on Change.org has more than 35,000 signatures.

Fox News' inquiry to Bouchard was not immediately returned.

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.