LIVE UPDATES: Wisconsin recounts begin in 2 Democratic counties at Trump request

Wisconsin started recounts Friday in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the state’s most populous counties with mostly liberal voters, after President-elect Joe Biden won the state by a narrow margin.

The recounts were requested by the Trump 2020 Campaign, as the president's team continues to mount legal challenges in a bid to overturn the nationwide election outcome.

Fast Facts about Trump's 2020 legal challenges



Recounts in Wisconsin's Milwaukee and Dane counties got underway Friday at the request of the Trump campaign.

Meanwhile, two GOP state lawmakers from Michigan met with the president at the White House on Friday to discuss the campaign's legal dispute over its election process.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield said they would be vigilant in making sure the process is fair but added they saw no evidence that was likely to give Trump a win in the state where Biden leads by more than 150,000 votes.

The state is set to certify the results Monday.

The Trump campaign dropped its lawsuit challenging voting results in Michigan after the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified its election results, which showed Biden beating Trump, hours after two Republicans blocked formal approval of the votes cast.

The two Republicans, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, later claimed in signed affidavits that they voted to certify the results only after “hours of sustained pressure" and after getting promises that their concerns about the election would be investigated.

