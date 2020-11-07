Live Updates: People across US react to election of Joe Biden as 46th president

Residents of cities all across the country took to the streets to cheer following Saturday's announcement that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had defeated Republican incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

New York City erupted in deafening noise moments after the news broke, with hundreds gathering in Times Square.

Biden, 77, will be the 46th president of the United States.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee, will join the former vice president in the White House come January. Harris, 56, is America's first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect.

The Biden-Harris victory came after more than three days of uncertainty in the contest as election officials quickly worked to sort through a historic surge of mail-in and provisional ballots that delayed the process.

Biden crossed the 270 Electoral College vote threshold with a win in Pennsylvania, the Fox News Decision Desk projected.

President Trump, however, has refused to concede, vowing further legal action on ballot counting.

Biden and Harris are set to address the nation from Wilmington, Delaware, later tonight.