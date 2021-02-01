Live Updates: Trump's impeachment trial set to begin next week

The Senate trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin next week.

Trump announced a new impeachment legal defense team on Sunday after he parted ways with five of his impeachment lawyers.

He will now be represented by trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. His former team consisted of South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier and former federal prosecutors Greg Harris, Johnny Gasser, and Josh Howard, who left by Saturday.

FAST FACTS Republicans will argue the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.



45 out of 50 Republicans in the Senate voted earlier this month to dismiss the trial on a point of order brought forward by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

During his first impeachment trial, Trump's high-profile team of attorneys included Alan Dershowitz, one of the best-known criminal defense lawyers in the country.

The former president faces charges that he incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. His trial begins the week of Feb. 8.

