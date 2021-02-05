LIVE UPDATES: Who is presiding over Trump's impeachment trial?

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presided over former President Trump's first impeachment trial a year ago but in his second one set to start next week, he will not be returning because the former president is out of office.

That responsibility will fall to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who became the president pro tempore of the Senate in January when Democrats regained the majority.

The president pro tempore is typically the most senior U.S. senator of the party in power and 80-year-old Leahy has served in the Senate longer than any other Democrat. The designation carries responsibilities as the third in line of succession to the presidency following the vice president and House speaker.

The House impeached Trump for the second time last month for "incitement of insurrection" relating to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. The Senate will decide whether to convict Trump on the charge.

