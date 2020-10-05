Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

Live Updates: Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, recovery

Fox News
close
Trump's medical team gives health update after COVID-19 diagnosisVideo

Trump's medical team gives health update after COVID-19 diagnosis

Several close advisers and allies, including 2 Republican Senators on the Judiciary Committee, also tested positive for the virus; Alex Hogan reports from New York.

White House physician Sean Conley said Donald Trump's condition improved on Sunday after the president experienced significant oxygen drops on Friday and Saturday.

The White House on Sunday released a new photograph of Trump working out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., as he undergoes treatment for COVID-19.

Trump could potentially be discharged from the hospital on Monday, reports said.

Follow below for the latest updates. Mobile users click here.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election