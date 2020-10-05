Live Updates: Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, recovery
White House physician Sean Conley said Donald Trump's condition improved on Sunday after the president experienced significant oxygen drops on Friday and Saturday.
The White House on Sunday released a new photograph of Trump working out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., as he undergoes treatment for COVID-19.
Trump could potentially be discharged from the hospital on Monday, reports said.
