Live updates: Trump to hold first in-person White House event since coronavirus diagnosis
The event on "law and order" will be held on the White House South Lawn
President Trump plans to hold his first in-person event at the White House on Saturday since contracting the coronavirus, Fox News has confirmed.
The scheduled event for law enforcement follows White House physician Dr. Sean Conley's Thursday memorandum stating that Trump will be able to return to public engagements this weekend.
