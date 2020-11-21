LIVE UPDATES: Trump says he will appeal Pennsylvania judge's ruling tossing lawsuit

President Trump said Saturday that his campaign plans to appeal a Pennsylvania judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at keeping the state from certifying its election results next week in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pa., rejected a request by the campaign for an injunction that would stop the certification of the election, as the campaign seeks to overturn results in swing states across the country, including Georgia -- where the Trump campaign has requested another recount.

Georgia certified its election results for Biden on Friday after a hand recount of the votes.

Fast Facts on Trump's 2020 legal challenges Trump legal advisers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a joint statement that a Pennsylvania judge's dismissal helps them in their goal to bring the lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court.



Biden won Pennsylvania by a little more than 81,000 votes.

“Plaintiffs ask this Court to disenfranchise almost seven million voters,” Brann said Saturday. “This Court has been unable to find any case in which a plaintiff has sought such a drastic remedy in the contest of an election, in terms of the sheer volume of votes asked to be invalidated.”

Trump claimed in a tweet Saturday night that Brann "would not even allow us to present our case or evidence."

He also linked Brann to Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who he said is "no friend of mine" and former President Obama, who appointed the judge.

Earlier Saturday, Trump legal advisers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a joint statement that the dismissal helps them in their goal to bring the lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court.

