Trump Impeachment
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Trump impeachment trial delayed until February

Trump was impeached by the House for "incitement of insurrection" over the Jan. 6 riot

Fox News
Is a retroactive presidential impeachment conviction constitutional?Video

Is a retroactive presidential impeachment conviction constitutional?

Former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr offers analysis on 'Fox News @ Night'

Lawmakers will wait several weeks before carrying out former President Trump's Senate impeachment trial following a brief standoff on Capitol Hill over timing, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Schumer said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., intended to deliver the article of impeachment against Trump on Monday – thereby triggering the impeachment process. Trump is charged with "incitement of insurrection" in connection with the Jan.6 riot at the Capitol.

Under the revised process, the article will still be delivered at 7 p.m. ET Monday and senators will be sworn in Tuesday. But each side will now have two weeks to prepare, delaying the onset of the trial until the week of Feb. 8.

