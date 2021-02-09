Live Updates: Trump's impeachment trial, set to begin today, will determine the future of America, Graham says

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin on Tuesday and will determine the future of America, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" Monday.

Democrat officials have pushed to hold the trial, even though many Republicans have dubbed their efforts unconstitutional now that Trump has left office.

FAST FACTS 10 Republicans joined all 222 House Democrats in voting to impeach the president for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.



It will be the first impeachment trial of a former U.S. president.

"When you combine a snap impeachment with an impeachment of a president who’s out of office, you’re going to destroy the presidency itself," Graham said. "I know you hate Trump but please pull back before we set in motion the destruction of the presidency by never-ending impeachments based on lack of due process and [with] political retribution as the motive."

