Live Updates: Cheney, who voted for Trump impeachment, holds on to GOP leadership position

Embattled Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House, held on to her title as House GOP conference chair on Wednesday after easily surviving a push by Trump loyalists to strip her of her leadership position.

In a secret ballot vote by the entire House Republican Conference, only 61 members voted to strip Cheney of her leadership role, with 145 supporting her.

FAST FACTS Cheney was later asked off camera if she regrets her vote to impeach Trump. She said no.



Cheney was under fire over her vote three weeks ago to impeach former President Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters.

