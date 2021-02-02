Live Updates: Graham follows McConnell in defending Cheney after her Trump impeachment vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday following criticism of her decision to vote in favor of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying that her experience and leadership are "invaluable to the Republican Party."

"I believe @RepLizCheney is one of the strongest and most reliable conservative voices in the Republican Party. She is a fiscal and social conservative, and no one works harder to ensure that our military is well prepared," Graham tweeted on Tuesday.

Cheney publicly condemned Trump after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as congressional lawmakers met to confirm President Biden's election victory.



Graham later told reporters at the Capitol that while he disagreed with Cheney on her impeachment vote, he called her a "valuable member" of the GOP.

The comments come after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended Cheney on Monday.

Cheney has faced calls to resign from her post as House GOP conference chair since she and nine other Republicans crossed party lines to impeach Trump.

