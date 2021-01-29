Live Updates: Gaetz slams Cheney after the high-profile House Republican voted to impeach Trump
Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican in leadership, has been pilloried by many of her GOP colleagues in the chamber for voting to impeach Trump.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of former President Trump’s top supporters in Congress, held a rally Thursday in Wyoming to blast the state’s sole House member Rep. Liz Cheney.
Gaetz, standing in front of a boisterous crowd gathered at the steps of the Wyoming state capitol, delivered a populist speech as he repeatedly slammed Cheney as a member of the Washington "establishment in both political parties have teamed up to screw our fellow Americans for generations."
FAST FACTS
- A number of high-profile current and former Republicans in Congress have come to her side, as have plenty of former GOP leaders in Wyoming.
- It will be the first impeachment trial of a former U.S. president.
Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican in leadership was one of only 10 Republicans who joined all 222 House Democrats in voting to impeach the president for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
