LIVE UPDATES: Trump, McCarthy set up meeting ahead of impeachment

Former President Donald Trump is expected to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday ahead of his Senate impeachment trial, Fox News has learned.

Fast Facts The meeting in South Florida will occur just weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that many have blamed on Trump and over which he was impeached by the House a week later for "incitement of insurrection"



A source told Fox News that at one point Trump told McCarthy that he bore some of the blame for the Capitol riot

The meeting will occur in South Florida just weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that many have blamed on Trump and over which he was impeached by the House a week later for "incitement of insurrection."

In the aftermath, McCarthy opposed impeaching Trump but was open to a censure resolution. But McCarthy more recently expressed concerns about GOP conference chairwoman Liz Cheney's vote to impeach Trump.

Trump's trial, the first for a former U.S. president, is set to start the week of Feb. 8.

