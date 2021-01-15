Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Trump's chances for acquittal in upcoming Senate impeachment trial unclear

The Senate is set to begin Trump's trial on Jan. 20, at 1 p.m., reports said

President Trump's chances for an acquittal in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial are unclear, as most Republicans either refuse comment on how they will vote or say they are undecided.

Fox News contacted every Republican who will be serving as a senator after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, when the trial is likely to begin.

Given that a two-thirds majority is needed to convict, seventeen Republicans would have to vote in favor of the impeachment, assuming all 50 Democrats do so. 

FAST FACTS

    • Only 13 GOP senators volunteered that they will vote to acquit Trump on the House-passed impeachment resolution
    • Only ten Republicans in the House crossed the aisle to support the impeachment resolution, which passed Wednesday.

The Senate is set to begin Trump's trial on Jan. 20, at 1 p.m., reports said. 

