LIVE UPDATES: Trump criticizes Biden forming Cabinet amid election legal challenges

President Trump on Saturday questioned why President-elect Joe Biden was making Cabinet selections for his administration as Trump's campaign continued to mount legal challenges in several battleground states.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to 'flip' at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election?” Trump tweeted.

Fast Facts on the 2020 election Wisconsin is undergoing a recount and Saturday a Pennsylvania federal judge threw out another Trump lawsuit aimed at preventing the certification of the state's election results



Biden said he has already chosen his treasury secretary and may make other cabinet announcements as early as next week.

Trump's comments came as Wisconsin continued with its recount, and hours after a federal judge in Pennsylvania threw out another Trump lawsuit aimed at preventing the certification of that state's election results.

Biden has already selected some members of his forthcoming White House staff and said he has chosen his treasury secretary and may make other Cabinet announcements as early as this week.

Follow below for updates on the 2020 election and transition. Mobile users click here.