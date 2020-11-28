Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Trump claims Biden must prove his votes were legal to become president

Trump has been challenging Biden's wins in several battleground states

Fox News
Biden’s cabinet picks are under scrutinyVideo

Biden’s cabinet picks are under scrutiny

The Hoover Institute’s Lanhee Chen and Third Way cofounder Matt Bennett provide insights on ‘The Daily Briefing.’

President Trump on Friday claimed that Democrat Joe Biden must prove his win in Pennsylvania wasn't "fraudulently or illegally obtained" to become president. 

"Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous '80,000,000 votes' were not fraudulently or illegally obtained," Trump tweeted Friday. "When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!"

    Trump has been challenging Biden's wins in several battleground states, including Michigan, Arizona and Georgia. 

Trump has been challenging Biden's wins in several battleground states, including Michigan, Arizona and Georgia. 

