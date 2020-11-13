Live updates: Trump campaign notches court win over Pennsylvania ballot deadline

A Pennsylvania judge ruled in favor of the Trump 2020 Campaign on Thursday, ordering that the commonwealth may not count ballots where voters needed to provide proof of identification and failed to do so by Nov. 9.

State law said voters had until six days after the Nov. 3 election — or Nov. 9 — to cure problems regarding a lack of proof of identification. After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots could be accepted three days after Election Day, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar submitted guidance that said proof of identification could be provided up until Nov. 12, which is six days from the ballot acceptance deadline. That guidance was issued two days before Election Day.

