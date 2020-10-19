Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Trump calls Biden 'corrupt,' campaign responds

Fox News
close
Trump hosts 'Make America Great Again' rally in NevadaVideo

Trump hosts 'Make America Great Again' rally in Nevada

President Trump railes against Joe Biden's 'criminal enterprise' family as crowd chants 'lock him up'

President Trump fired several shots at his 2020 Democratic opponent in his speech Sunday in  Nevada, during which he repeatedly praised the New York Post for their explosive report detailing allegedly corrupt business deals by Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

"Joe Biden is and always has been a corrupt politician," Trump declared. "He always has been. And as far as I'm concerned, the Biden family is a criminal enterprise. It really is."

Andrew Bates, a spokesman from the Biden campaign, responded to the president's remarks late Sunday, telling Fox News in a statement that "Donald Trump tanked the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration by continually discounting and attacking warnings from the scientific and medical experts working around the clock to save lives."

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election