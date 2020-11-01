Live Updates: Trump, Biden ramp up personal attacks on campaign trail as Election Day draws near

With less than two days until Election Day, President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden honed in on more pointed, personal attacks on each other in the lead-up to one of the most divisive elections in U.S. history.

Trump -- who's never shied away from attacking his rivals -- delivered an address at a rally outside Detroit, Mich., filled with personal attacks against Biden.

Biden volleyed back, taking aim at Trump during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia for his refusal to wear a mask during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

A USA Today/Suffolk poll released Thursday showed Biden with a comfortable 8 percentage point lead nationally. However, the race is tighter in the swing states the candidates need to reach 270 electoral votes.

