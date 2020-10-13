Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Trump, Biden hit the road, make cases to voters

Has Trump's political approach changed since coronavirus diagnosis?

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume, USA Today's Susan Page and New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker weigh in on 'Fox News Sunday.'

President Trump and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden met with voters in Flordia and Ohio, respectively, and tried to bring their message to voters in the highly coveted states. 

Trump's Monday's rally just a week after he was released from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he spent three days following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The president told the crowd that he felt "so powerful" after recovering from the virus. "I'll walk into that audience," he said, pointing towards the crowd. "I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women—everybody."

Biden made two campaign stops in Ohio, attempting to expand the battleground map and keep Trump on the defensive in a state long thought to be out of reach for Democrats after Trump’s wide margin of victory there four years ago, the Associated Press reported.

