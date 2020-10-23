Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Live updates: Trump, Biden final presidential debate in the books

The candidates had their last face-to-face battle in Nashville less than two weeks before Election Day

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden debated about the coronavirus, immigration, the economy and other issues during Thursday evening's final presidential debate.

With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, the candidates are ready to make their closing pitches to voters as a record number of early ballots have been cast. 

