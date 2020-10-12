Live Updates: Trump, Biden campaigns eye 'swing' states while approaching final stretch
The 2020 presidential campaign is heading into its final stretch and both President Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, are trying to secure swing-state votes.
Biden seemed confident this weekend and said the only way he could lose the 2020 election was through “chicanery,” before later adding he would accept the results of the election.
