Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial

After the acquittal, Trump called his impeachment "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country"

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Trump acquitted second time following historic Senate impeachment trialVideo

Trump acquitted second time following historic Senate impeachment trial

FOX News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on 'FOX Report Weekend'

Former President Trump was acquitted Saturday on charges of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in his second impeachment trial. 

Fast Facts

    • The 57-43 vote fell short of the super-majority needed to convict
    • Trump praised the acquittal and said he would give Americans a new "vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless" future

Seven Republican senators sided with every Democrat and two Independents in voting to convict, but the vast majority of Republicans sided with the former president. 

The 57-43 vote fell short of the super-majority needed to convict. Had Trump been convicted, the Senate would have moved to bar the 45th president from holding federal office ever again.

After the acquittal, Trump called his impeachment "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country" and said he would give Americans a new "vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless" future. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted to acquit Trump, nevertheless, laid blame on the ex-president.

"There's no question ... that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," McConnell said in a speech condemning Trump after the vote. He said he voted to acquit Trump because he believes convicting the former president would be unconstitutional. 

Follow below for the latest updates on Trump's impeachment. Mobile users click here. 

2020 Presidential Election