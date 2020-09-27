Live Updates: Supreme Court fight

The Supreme Court nomination fight -- a partisan political battle -- continues to rage with nearly five weeks until Election Day following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Trump on Saturday announced he has chosen Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Ginsburg -- a move that could significantly shift the nation's highest court to the right if she's confirmed by the Senate.

Follow below for our latest updates. Mobile users click here: