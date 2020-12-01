Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Sen. Rick Scott criticizes Georgia Dem Senate candidates

Republicans have "unbelievable energy" on their side in Georgia ahead of next month's vital Senate runoff races, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday. 

"We're going to win," Scott told host Bill Hemmer, going on to describe GOP candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as "businesspeople ... [who] respect hard work [and] reward hard work."

By contrast, Scott argued Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are "going to be puppets for [Sen.] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] if elected. 

FAST FACTS

    • Trump has personally urged his supporters to turn out in Georgia
    • The outcome of Georgia’s two Senate runoff races will determine which political party controls the upper chamber of Congress

"Democrats up here don't have a vote," he said. "Chuck Schumer has a vote and they all vote in lockstep with him."

