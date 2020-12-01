Live Updates: Sen. Rick Scott criticizes Georgia Dem Senate candidates

Republicans have "unbelievable energy" on their side in Georgia ahead of next month's vital Senate runoff races, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday.

"We're going to win," Scott told host Bill Hemmer, going on to describe GOP candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as "businesspeople ... [who] respect hard work [and] reward hard work."

By contrast, Scott argued Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are "going to be puppets for [Sen.] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] if elected.

FAST FACTS Trump has personally urged his supporters to turn out in Georgia



The outcome of Georgia’s two Senate runoff races will determine which political party controls the upper chamber of Congress

"Democrats up here don't have a vote," he said. "Chuck Schumer has a vote and they all vote in lockstep with him."

