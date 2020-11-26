Live Updates: BLM looks to raise $500G to back Dem Senate candidates in Georgia runoffs

Black Lives Matter PAC is pushing to raise $500,000 to support Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the closely watched Georgia runoffs that will determine the balance of power in the upper chamber of Congress come January.

Activists with the social justice movement are hoping to push forth legislation in the first 100 days of the Biden administration that will, among other things, include the BREATHE Act, which proposes shutting down and defunding multiple federal agencies and permanently closing prisons and immigration detention centers, among other agenda items.

FAST FACTS The runoffs are expected to be one of the most expensive in Senate history



Republicans hope to maintain the GOP’s majority in the chamber.

Georgia's runoff elections will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, a crucial balance of power that could ultimately determine the future of the bill. Republicans currently hold 50 seats versus Democrats' 46 plus two independent senators who caucus with the Democrats.

Meanwhile, the GOP effort to raise big bucks for Georgia Senate runoffs is currently a 50-state operation.

The incumbent Republicans hoping to win new terms are U.S. Sens. David Perdue (facing Ossoff) and Kelly Loeffler (facing Warnock).

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Mobile users click here.