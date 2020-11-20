LIVE UPDATES: Mitt Romney accuses Trump of trying to 'subvert' will of the people

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, tweeted late Thursday that President Trump has resorted to "overt" pressure on state and local officials to "subvert" the will of the people, and "overturn the election."

"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President," wrote Romney, a former GOP presidential nominee who was the only Senate Republican who voted to convict Trump in February after the U.S. House impeached him in December 2019.

Romney earlier had supported Trump's legal efforts to have every vote counted and even acknowledged he had considered contesting the 2012 election he lost to former President Obama but said Trump hasn't even proven a "plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy" in the election with President-elect Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, in a Thursday news conference, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani alleged there was a "centralized" plan to carry out voter fraud around the country.

