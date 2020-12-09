Live Updates: Texas lawsuit could be last hope at fixing 'a broken, corrupt election system,' Hannity says

A lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by 17 other states at the Supreme Court could be our country's last hope at fixing "a broken, corrupt election system" and restoring public faith in the U.S. voting process, Sean Hannity said Wednesday.

"Tonight, one thing is very clear," the "Hannity" host said at the start of his opening monologue. "If we don't fix what is a broken, corrupt election system, the country is in deep trouble."

Missouri on Wednesday led the group of 17 states that filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court supporting the lawsuit aimed at delaying the appointment of presidential electors from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Hannity said it will ultimately be up to the Supreme Court to "provide clarity on an election process."



The Texas suit says that only state legislatures may set laws governing the appointment of presidential electors.

The suit is "truly significant," Hannity said, and is perceived as the Trump campaign's last-ditch legal effort to contest the 2020 election results.

