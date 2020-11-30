Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Georgia Sec. of State investigating more than 250 claims of voting irregularities

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shares election results expectations for the state's third recount.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday said his office is investigating more than 250 claims of voting irregularities connected with the November election.  

Speaking to reporters from the state Capitol Monday, Raffensperger said his office is investigating any credible claims that groups are working to register ineligible people to vote ahead of a high-profile runoff election for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats.

He said his office's 23 investigators are also continuing to look into allegations of problems with absentee ballots, as well as claims of people who voted twice, people who cast a ballot in a dead person's name, and non-residents who voted in Georgia.

FAST FACTS

    • Raffensperger also hit back at allegations of widespread fraud
    • County election workers around the state are currently working on a recount of the presidential race that was requested by the Trump campaign

Raffensperger accused President Trump of throwing him "under the bus" in a column published last week.

