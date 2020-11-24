Live Updates: Wisconsin GOP files emergency petition to stop final certification of election results

The Wisconsin GOP filed an emergency petition in the state supreme court on Tuesday to stop the final certification of election results, as two counties press forward with a recount.

The Republicans, not affiliated with President Trump’s legal team, alleged that “private money sourced to Mark Zuckerberg” was used to “illegally circumvent absentee voting laws, including primarily one absentee voting law, which is the sole exception to Wisconsin’s photo ID law, to cast tens of thousands of illegal absentee ballots.”

The GOP suit alleges that illegal votes exceed the number by which President-elect Joe Biden won the state, 20,608.

FAST FACTS A recount over President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump is ongoing.

The recount got off to a slow start last week, but as of Tuesday, the work was "very close to being back on schedule" and could be completed as soon as Wednesday, said Brian Rothgery, spokesman for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

