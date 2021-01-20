Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Lady Gaga, ahead of Biden inauguration performance, hopes for 'day of peace for all Americans'

Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated Wednesday at noon ET

Lady Gaga, who is scheduled to sing the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony Wednesday, said she hopes it will be a "day of peace for all Americans."

Fast Facts

    • More than 20,000 National Guard troops have deployed to Washington, D.C. to secure the inauguration nearly two weeks after  rioters breached the U.S. Capitol
    • Officials have made dozens of arrests following the riot 

"A day for love, not hatred," she wrote on her Twitter account. "A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls."

More than 20,000 National Guard troops have deployed to Washington, D.C., to secure the inauguration nearly two weeks after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College results and potential threats of violence leading up to the transfer of power. 

Other celebrities expected to participate in the inauguration include Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez. 

Follow below for updates on the inauguration and the fallout from the Capitol riot. Mobile users click here

