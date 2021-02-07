Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Wyoming GOP votes to censure Liz Cheney over Trump impeachment vote

Cheney easily survived a vote by House Republicans last week to strip her of her leadership title

Sen. Rick Scott on Liz Cheney: 'People ought to respect how people vote'Video

Sen. Rick Scott on Liz Cheney: 'People ought to respect how people vote'

Florida Republican joins 'The Story' to discuss controversies surrounding Reps. Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Wyoming state Republican Party formally censured Rep. Liz Cheney on Saturday, for her Jan. 13 vote to impeach President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" one week after the Capitol riot.

Fast Facts

    • Wyoming’s GOP party has called on Cheney to "immediately" resign and vowed to withhold "future political funding" from her. 
    • Former President Trump's second impeachment trial over his alleged incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot is scheduled to start this week 

With only a handful of votes against the censure motion, which passed 59-7, Wyoming’s Republicans  called on Cheney to "immediately" resign and vowed to withhold "future political funding" from her. 

The censure has called on Cheney to appear in front of the state's GOP for acting "in contradiction to the quantifiable will of the majority of the electorate of Wyoming."

